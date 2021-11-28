Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.