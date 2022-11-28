 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

