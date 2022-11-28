Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
