Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.