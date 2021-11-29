Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The …
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared fo…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 1…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to t…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Wednesd…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Saturday, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…