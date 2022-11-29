Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.