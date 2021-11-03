Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Scat…
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperature…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, K…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesda…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It loo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It …