Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 3PM CST TUE. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

