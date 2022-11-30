Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.