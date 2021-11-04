Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.