Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.