Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
