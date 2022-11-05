Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kenosha, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

