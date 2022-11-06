Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.