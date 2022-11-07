Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Scat…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.