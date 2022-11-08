Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
