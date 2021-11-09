Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.