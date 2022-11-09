Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Scat…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.