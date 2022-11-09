Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.