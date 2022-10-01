Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.