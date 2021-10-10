Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.