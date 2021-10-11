 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

