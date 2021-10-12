 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert