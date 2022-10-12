Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
