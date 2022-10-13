 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

