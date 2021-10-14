Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
