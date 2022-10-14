Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.