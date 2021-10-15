Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
