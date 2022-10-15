Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
