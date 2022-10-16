Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.