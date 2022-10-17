Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.