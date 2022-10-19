Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.