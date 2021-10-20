 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert