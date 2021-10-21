Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.