Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Keep an …
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
This evening in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…