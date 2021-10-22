 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

