Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees toda…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the …
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It lo…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…