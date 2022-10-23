 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

