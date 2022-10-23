Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.