Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
