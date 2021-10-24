 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert