Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT.