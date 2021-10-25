Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Ken…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of ra…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the rada…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the …
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It lo…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Keep an …
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…