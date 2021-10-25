 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

