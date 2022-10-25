 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

