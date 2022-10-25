Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.