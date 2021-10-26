 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

