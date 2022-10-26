Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:21 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.