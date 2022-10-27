Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.