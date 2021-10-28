Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.