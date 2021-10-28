Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
