Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.