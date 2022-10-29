Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:33 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.