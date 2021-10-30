Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Scat…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of ra…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, K…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It loo…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the rada…