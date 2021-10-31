 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert