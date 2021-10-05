 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

