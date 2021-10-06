 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

