The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
