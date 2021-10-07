 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert