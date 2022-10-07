Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
