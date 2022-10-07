Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

